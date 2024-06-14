How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Leandro Paredes SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Leandro Paredes SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the Copa America match between Argentina and Canada.

Below, we'll take a look at Paredes' official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Paredes SBC Cheapest Solutions

Copa America content continues to swarm FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Make Your Mark promo, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before the tournament gets underway.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes is available to earn by completing two Squad Building Challenges and joins Canada's Kamal Miller as a Showdown item.

Showdown Paredes

Like Miller, Paredes has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some incredible stats attached, including 90 Pace, 94 Shooting, 93 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 91 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Paredes' OVR will increase by +2 if Argentina beat Canada.

On top of that, the Roma man also possesses three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Intercept, and Technical, making him a solid all-round player.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Argentina

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once both of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Leandro Paredes and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 152K coins.

While Canada have some dangerous players of their own, Argentina are the strong favorites heading into this fixture, so opting for Paredes and completing his Showdown SBC is your best option out of the two.

Will you be backing Paredes, or opting for Kamal Miller instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 1 Out Now | Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez Objectives Guide | How to Complete Showdown Eze SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24