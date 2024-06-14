How to Complete Showdown Kamal Miller SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Sports has introduced the FC 24 Showdown Kamal Miller SBC, adding yet another great card from the Showdown collection that players can add to their squad.

This card can be very useful if you have an MLS squad, or are looking for an incredibly fast center-back.

So let's take a look at the fastest and cheapest way to complete the FC 24 Showdown Kamal Miller SBC.

FC 24 Showdown Kamal Miller SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Showdown Kamal Miller SBC gives players a chance to add the Canadian MLS center-back to their squad, which as mentioned above, it's great for anyone with an MLS squad.

This card has some spectacular attributes, such as 94 physical, 93 pace, 92 defense, and 83 passing. Furthermore, this Showdown Kamal Miller card also possesses some great PlayStyles, including five in the defending category.

Credit: FC 24

The best part is that you only need to submit one squad to get your hands on this fantastic card.

Kamal Miller

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Kamal Miller

Reward:

Showdown Kamal Miller SBC card

After you have submitted this squad, you will be able to add the astonishing Showdown Kamal Miller SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 41.4K coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Players Released | How to Complete Showdown Eze SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24