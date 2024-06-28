FC 24 How to complete Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero SBC, Costs & Solutions

There is a new promo out now with the Greats of the Game campaign underway, featuring a bunch of Icons and Heroes in packs, all of whose nations are being represented at EURO 2024, and Copa America.

EA has also released three new SBCs into Ultimate Team with a fresh set of Showdown cards featured, as Brazil and Colombia go head-to-head at Copa America, with Joao Gomes and Juan Fernando Quintero representing their countries in this SBC.

Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new Showdown SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team and EA has chosen Juan Fernando Quintero to represent Colombia as his nation takes on Brazil at Copa America.

The Racing Club attacking midfielder has been given a huge boost with this new Showdown card and could receive an extra +2 OVRs if Colombia beats Brazil in their upcoming match.

Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero

Quintero has been given a 91-rated Showdown item with some great stats including, 91 pace, 91 shooting, 93 passing, 94 dribbling, 84 defending, and 88 physical.

On top of this, Quintero can play at both CAM and RW and possesses three PlayStyles+, which include Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Pinged Pass+, as well as having five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot.

Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero SBC Solution

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this single squad, you can redeem Showdown Juan Fernando Quintero and add the Colombian attacking midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 89k coins, which is considerably cheaper than the alternate Showdown SBC for Joao Gomes, however, Brazil are favorite for the match.

Which of these Showdown players will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Make Your Mark Demarai Gray SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes