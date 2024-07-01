How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Jaka Bijol SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Jaka Bijol SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia.

Portugal are the overwhelming favorites heading into this fixture, but after Switzerland knocked out current champions Italy, Slovenia will be hoping to cause an upset of their own.

Showdown Jaka Bijol SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 content continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Greats of the Game promo, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before the Round of 16 tie between Portugal and Slovenia on Monday, July 1.

Slovenia's Jaka Bijol is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge and joins Portugal's Francisco Conceicao as a Showdown item.

Showdown Jaka Bijol

Like Conceicao, Bijol has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some decent stats attached, including 90 Pace, 80 Shooting, 83 Passing, 81 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 94 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Bijol's OVR will increase by +2 if Slovenia beat Portugal.

On top of that, the CB also possesses three PlayStyles+, which are Incisive Pass, Bruiser, and Aerial, making him a solid all-round central defender.

Showdown Bijol SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Showdown Bijol SBC Solution

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Jaka Bijol to your Ultimate Team for around 35.8K coins.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at their disposal, Portugal are understandably the favorites heading into the game with Slovenia. However, costing you just over 35K, taking a punt on Bijol could turn out to be a low-risk and high-reward move if you've got enough coins to spare.

Will you be backing Bijol, or opting for Conceicao instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

