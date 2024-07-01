How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Conceicao SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Showdown Francisco Conceicao SBC has been released into Ultimate Team ahead of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Slovenia.

Portugal are certainly viewed as the favorites heading into the match, with Conceicao's teammates possessing world-class talent in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and many more.

Showdown Conceicao SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to be home to all things Euro 2024 as the Greats of the Game promo takes over, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before the Round of 16 tie between Portugal and Slovenia on Monday, July 1.

Portugal's Francisco Conceicao is available to earn by completing two Squad Building Challenges and joins Slovenia's Jaka Bijol as a Showdown item.

Showdown Conceicao

Like Bijol, Conceicao has been rewarded with a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats attached, including 95 Pace, 91 Shooting, 90 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 80 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Conceicao's OVR will increase by +2 if Portugal beat Slovenia.

On top of that, the RW also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Technical, and Trickstar, making him a handful for opponents to stop.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Portugal

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Rewards:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Francisco Conceicao and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 125K coins.

While he is considerably more expensive than Bijol, Conceicao is far more likely to come out on top with Portugal against Slovenia, so opting to complete his SBC is the best option if you have a sufficient amount of coins to spend.

Will you be backing Conceicao, or opting for Bijol instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

