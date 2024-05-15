How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Ederson SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the Showdown Ederson SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

Below, we'll take a look at Ederson's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the CM to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Ederson SBC Cheapest Solutions

TOTS may be at the forefront of Ultimate Team right now, but EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs to go alongside it.

Atalanta's Ederson is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge and joins Bayer Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann as a Showdown item.

Showdown Ederson

Just like Hofmann, Ederson has been given a 92-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats attached, including 90 Pace, 87 Shooting, 91 Passing, 93 Dribbling, 87 Defending, and 88 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Ederson's OVR will increase by +2 if Atalanta win the Europa League Final.

On top of that, the Brazilian midfielder also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are First Touch, Intercept, and Long Ball Pass.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at how to complete the Showdown Ederson SBC!

Ederson SBC

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Ederson SBC

Reward:

Showdown Ederson

Once the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Ederson and the Dublin UEFA Europa League Final Kit to your Ultimate Team for around 44K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC, or opting for Jonas Hofmann instead? Let us know in the comments below!

