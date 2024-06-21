How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Amadou Onana SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Amadou Onana SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Ukraine and Belgium.

Below, we'll take a look at Onana's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Amadou Onana SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 content continues to occupy FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Make Your Mark promo, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium on Wednesday, June 26.

Belgium's Amadou Onana is available to earn by completing just one Squad Building Challenge and joins Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi as a Showdown item.

Showdown Amadou Onana

Like Malinovskyi, Onana has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some incredible stats attached, including 90 Pace, 83 Shooting, 90 Passing, 89 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 93 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Onana's OVR will increase by +2 if Belgium beat Ukraine.

On top of that, the Everton man also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Incisive Pass, Intercept, and Bruiser, making him a solid all-round CDM.

Showdown Onana SBC Solution

Requirements:

Belgium Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Showdown Amadou Onana Solution

Once the required squad has been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Amadou Onana to your Ultimate Team for around 74.5K coins.

While Belgium got off to a disappointing start at the Euros, they will likely be viewed as the favorites heading into the game with Ukraine, so opting for Onana and completing his Showdown SBC is probably your best option out of the two.

Will you be backing Onana, or opting for Malinovskyi instead? Let us know in the comments section below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 2 Out Now | Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective Guide | How to Complete Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24