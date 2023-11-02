FC 24: Serie A October POTM vote out now!

We are now over a month into FC 24, Season 2 Act I: Triangles has just dropped, and TOTW 7 is in packs now!

Ultimate Team gives players lots of content, and we have guides to the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions so be sure to check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Watkins, and Centurions Odegaard SBCs, if you are looking for a new player for your squad.

Talking of SBCs, the vote is now open for the Serie A October Player of the Month, with the winner earning a Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team. There are six nominees so let's take a look at who they are, and how to vote for your winner!

Serie A October POTM vote out now

The voting is now open for you to pick the Serie A Player of the Month for October!

Whether you make your decision based on their performance in the league, or based on who you want to use in FC 24, then it's up to you!

click to enlarge + 8 Serie A POTM Nominees

Together we will take a look at all six nominees from six different clubs, and how to vote for your winner, so without further ado let's take a look at who has been nominated for the Serie A October POTM.

Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Juventus went the entirety of October unbeaten, and what makes things better, they didn't concede a single goal in all four matches. Bremer played in all the games, and was vital in Juve keeping four clean sheets in October. The Brazilian would be a great addition to any Serie A side in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 8 Gleison Bremer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

This is Kvaratskhelia's second nomination for Serie A POTM, after missing out on September's award with AC Milan's Rafael Leao being crowned as the winner. Napoli won only one match in October in the Serie A, with the Georgian winger scoring two goals in the 3-1 win against Hellas Verona. Kvara also ranked in 17th place for the Ballon d'Or in October.

click to enlarge + 8 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan sit top of the league after 10 matches and went unbeaten in the three games they played in October. Lautaro Martinez managed two goals throughout the month as Inter drew to Bologna, and beat Torino and Roma. The Argentine striker is flying at the top of the goal-scoring charts with 11 in Serie A.

click to enlarge + 8 Lautaro Martinez

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Riccardo Orsolini has been fantastic so far for Bologna this season, leading as captain by example. The Italian midfielder scored four goals in October, including a hat-trick against Empoli, which earned him a place in TOTW 3. He also bagged a goal against Inter in a 2-2 draw. Bologna currently sits eighth in Serie A.

click to enlarge + 8 Riccardo Orsolini

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Christian Pulisic has settled well in Milan since moving from Chelsea in the summer, and the American winger has four goals and two assists in Serie A so far this season. Pulisic managed one goal and one assist in October, as Milan won once, drew once, and lost once, in a tough run of fixtures for the club.

click to enlarge + 8 Christian Pulisic

Matias Soule (Frosinone)

Juventus loanee Matias Soule has had an exceptional month, scoring four goals for Frosinone, as the side look to remain in Serie A after promotion. The Argentina winger has helped Frosinone get to 12th in the league so far, and they won one match 2-1 against Hellas Verona in October, in which Soule scored.

click to enlarge + 8 Matias Soule

How to vote for Serie A October POTM

Now that you have seen the six nominees and their achievements in October, you will have a choice of choosing one player to receive the Serie A October POTM award.

You can vote for which player you want to win the award by visiting the FC 24 Website and clicking your winner.

click to enlarge + 8 Serie A POTM Vote

Once the voting ends, the winner will receive an upgraded POTM card, and an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.