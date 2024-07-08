How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Martinez SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has dropped the FC 24 Path to Glory Lisandro Martinez SBC into Ultimate Team following the release of the Knockouts promo.

All Path to Glory Knockouts players including Martinez have the chance to receive upgrades to their OVR or stats should their nation meet the necessary requirements during the Euro and Copa America tournaments.

Path to Glory Martinez SBC Cheapest Solutions

The third Path to Glory Knockout SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Argentina and Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez becoming one of the latest players to receive a live card.

Martinez is available to earn by completing just two Squad Building Challenges ahead of Argentina's Semi-Final clash against Canada at the Copa America on Wednesday.

Path to Glory Martinez

Possessing a 94-rated Path to Glory Knockouts card, Martinez comes with some decent stats attached, including 94 Pace, 88 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 92 Physical.

Additionally, the CB also has four PlayStyles+ from the Defending category, which are Jockey, Intercept, Slide Tackle, and Bruiser.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Once both of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Knockouts Lisandro Martinez and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 87.0K coins.

Is Path to Glory Martinez Worth Completing?

If you have sufficient coins to spare, then completing this SBC is absolutely worth it. Argentina are yet to lose at this year's Copa America and will be viewed as the favorites to win the whole thing. If this turns out to be the case, Martinez could end up with a 96-rated Path to Glory card come the end of the tournament, and for 87K, that's an absolute steal.

Will you be completing this new PTG Knockouts SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

