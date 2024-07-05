How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Diogo Jota SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Path to Glory Diogo Jota SBC has been released into Ultimate Team alongside the new Knockouts promo, as the Portugal international prepares to face France in the Euro 2024 Quarter-Final.

All Path to Glory Knockouts players including Jota have the chance to receive upgrades to their OVR or stats should their nation meet the necessary requirements during the Euros and Copa America.

Path to Glory Diogo Jota SBC Cheapest Solutions

One of the first Path to Glory Knockout SBCs has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team in conjunction with the promos launch, with Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota receiving a live card.

Jota is available to earn by completing six Squad Building Challenges ahead of Portugal's match against France at the Euros.

Path to Glory Diogo Jota

Possessing a 96-rated Path to Glory Knockouts card, Jota comes with some great stats attached, including 94 Pace, 96 Shooting, 90 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 89 Physical.

On top of that, the CF also comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Technical, and Relentless.

As a Path to Glory Knockouts item, Jota will have the opportunity to be upgraded if Portugal win any of their remaining matches at Euro 2024, meaning his OVR or Stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Knockouts Diogo Jota and six packs to your Ultimate Team for around 865K coins.

