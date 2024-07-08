How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Gallagher SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Path to Glory Conor Gallagher SBC has been released into Ultimate Team alongside the new Knockouts promo, as the England international prepares to face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 Semi-Final.

All Path to Glory Knockouts players including Gallagher have the chance to receive OVR or stat upgrades should their nation progress through to the remaining stages of the Euros and Copa America.

Path to Glory Gallagher SBC Cheapest Solutions

The latest Path to Glory Knockout SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team following the promos launch, with England and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher receiving a live card.

Gallagher is available to earn by completing two Squad Building Challenges ahead of England's Semi-Final clash at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Path to Glory Gallagher

Possessing a 94-rated Path to Glory Knockouts card, Gallagher comes with some great stats attached, including 91 Pace, 91 Shooting, 94 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 92 Physical.

On top of that, the CM also comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Intercept.

As a Path to Glory Knockouts item, Gallagher will have the opportunity to be upgraded if England win any of their remaining matches at Euro 2024, meaning his OVR or Stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Knockouts Conor Gallagher and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 129K coins.

Will you be completing this new PTG Knockouts SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

