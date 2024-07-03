FC 24 One Nations Champions: Brazil Objectives Guide

The Greats of the Game promo is coming to an end with only a few days left to get your hands on Icons and Heroes from Team 2, and EA has released a bunch of SBCs, and Objectives into the game, with one new Objective catching everyone's eye!

Out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team is the One Nations Champions: Brazil Objective, which allows players to complete eight challenges in return for a bunch of packs and a brand-new player!

One Nations Champions: Brazil Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a new set of Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as the One Nations Champions: Brazil Objective allows players to earn a bunch of new packs and players for FREE!

In just 12 matches, players can earn eight incredible packs, plus a Greats of the Game Hero Mario Gomez.

The German striker has a fantastic 96-rated card with some great stats which include, 92 pace, 96 shooting, 86 passing, 93 dribbling, and 91 physical.

Greats of the Game Mario Gomez

He also possesses a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, as well as, three PlayStyles+, including, Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and Aerial+.

Gomez can be upgraded twice more if Germany scores four more goals at EURO 2024, which is entirely possible with their current form.

Play 3

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 3

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 9

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 11

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 4

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Brazil.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Once all of these challenges are complete, you will have eight new packs to open, plus Greats of the Game Mario Gomez to add to your Ultimate Team, all for FREE!

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

