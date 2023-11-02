FC 24: Vote now for your October Premier League POTM!

TOTW 7 is out now in FC 24, as the insane content continues to flood Ultimate Team!

We have guides to the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions if you are looking to evolve one of your players. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Watkins, and Centurions Odegaard SBCs, so be sure to check those out!

Table of contents Premier League October POTM vote out now Premier League October POTM Nominees How to vote for Premier League October POTM

Another SBC set to hit FC 24 very soon is the Premier League POTM for October, and the nominees have finally been announced. Voting is now open for the POTM award, with the winner earning an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team. So, let's take a look at the nominees, and why they deserve to be Player of the Month!

Premier League October POTM vote out now

EA has just dropped the vote for the Premier League POTM for October, including the best six performers in the English top flight throughout the month.

The list consists of six players from six different clubs, all of whom have helped guide their team to victory during October.

click to enlarge + 8 Premier League October POTM Vote

Together we will go through each player, plus tell you how to vote, and when the winner will be announced, so without further ado let's take a look at the nominees for the Premier League October Player of the Month.

Premier League October POTM Nominees

Each player nominated for the Player of the Month is deserving of the reward in their own right, whether their team is flying at the top of the table, or fighting for every point they can get.

Let's see who the nominees are:

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa has been one of the most inform teams in the world since Unai Emery took over as manager last season. They have made Villa Park a fortress, and are currently 12 games unbeaten at home. Douglas Luiz had a solid October, scoring twice and assisting once from defensive midfield. The Brazilian helped his side go unbeaten in October.

click to enlarge + 8 Douglas Luiz

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

This is Mbeumo's second POTM nomination this season, and the Cameroon international is one of the best players outside of the 'Big Six.' The forward managed two goals and two assists during October, with Brentford winning two games against Burnley and Chelsea. When he is on his game, usually Brentford gets a positive result.

click to enlarge + 8 Bryan Mbeumo

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

On his day, Pedro Neto is one of the best and most difficult wingers in the Premier League, but his injury troubles have stumped him in the past few years. The Portuguese winger has started the 23/24 season though in spectacular form and grabbed three assists in as many games during October, with Wolves going unbeaten.

click to enlarge + 8 Pedro Neto

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice was the signing that Arsenal fans wanted this year, and he has certainly lived up to his expectations. The Gunners won two, and drew once in October, with Rice grabbing a goal and an assist in the three matches. Arsenal also beat reigning champions Manchester City 1-0, with Rice ensuring that no opposition midfielders had a good game.

click to enlarge + 8 Declan Rice

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Cristian Romero was given vice-captaincy at Tottenham at the start of the season and eradicated all of his crazy behaviour. Spurs' unbeaten run continues, as they won all three of their matches in October, beating Luton Town, Fulham, and Crystal Palace. Romero kept two clean sheets throughout the month, only for a Jordan Ayew volley to deny him a third.

click to enlarge + 8 Cristian Romero

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool's saviour in many regards in October. The Merseyside club played well in all three games, but Salah was the standout performer scoring five goals altogether. The Egyptian scored two in a 2-2 draw against Brighton, both goals in the Merseyside Derby against rivals Everton, and another against Nottingham Forest in a 3-0 win.

click to enlarge + 8 Mohamed Salah

How to vote for Premier League October POTM

Now that you are aware of each player's contributions throughout October, let's take a look at how you can vote for which player you want, or think deserves the Player of the Month award, and ultimately an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

To vote for your Premier League October POTM, you need to head to the FC 24 Website, and you will be able to click on which player you would like to receive the award.

click to enlarge + 8 Vote Now

Voting is expected to conclude in two weeks, with the SBC due shortly after.

Our estimation for the release of the Premier League POTM SBC is 17 November.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.