How to Complete FC 24 Make Your Mark Timothy Weah SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Make Your Mark promo continues to provide FC 24 players with a bunch of content to complete in Ultimate Team, with players in packs, SBCs, and Objectives, and a new SBC has just hit the game mode!

Juventus and USA wide player Timothy Weah has been added to Ultimate Team as a Copa America Make Your Mark player, as the USA looks to lift their first-ever Copa America trophy.

Make Your Mark Weah SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Juventus star Timothy Weah being given a Copa America Make Your Mark player item, as he embarks on a Copa America journey with the USMNT.

Weah will be playing in his first Copa America tournament this summer and has received this new card as he looks to make his mark on the competition, with all Make Your Mark players earning upgrades for appearances, goals, and assists throughout the campaign.

Make Your Mark Weah

The Juve man has been given a 93-rated Make Your Mark item with some great stats attached, including 97 Pace, 90 Shooting, 92 Passing, 92 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 87 Physical.

Additionally, Weah also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Whipped Pass, Intercept, and Quick Step.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted both squads to complete this SBC, Make Your Mark Timothy Weah and two packs will be available to redeem for your Ultimate Team, costing you around 120K coins.

