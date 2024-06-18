FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Posch SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Make Your Mark promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 30+ players available in packs now, all of which, will be making their EURO 2024 or Copa America debut this summer.

EA is continuously dropping new content through the Make Your Mark campaign, and Bologna defender Stefan Posch is the latest player to receive an SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can complete it.

Make Your Mark Posch SBC Cheapest Solutions

Make Your Mark continues to impress, and EA has just released a new player into Ultimate Team with Bologna defender Stefan Posch making his first EURO appearance for Austria at EURO 2024.

Austria faces France, Poland, and the Netherlands in Group D, which could be a tough task for the European side, however, Posch is amongst many players who have had positive seasons in the 23/24 campaign.

Make Your Mark Posch

The Bologna man has been given a 93-rated Make Your Mark item, with some great stats including, 93 pace, 80 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 93 defending, and 89 physical, as well as having a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

Posch also possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Anticipate+, First Touch, and Intercept+, making for a solid RB or CB option.

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Ant TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Stefan Posch to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 50k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this Make Your Mark Posch SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

