FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Pacho SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Mark Team 2 is in packs now, as FC 24 Ultimate Team has been taken over by the international promo which features players making their debuts at EURO 2024, and Copa America.

One of those players is Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho, who will be representing his nation at Copa America, and he is the latest recipient of an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Make Your Mark Willian Pacho SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, tying with the Make Your Mark promo as a new player has received a special Make Your Mark card.

Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Willian Pacho has been given a huge boost to his OVR receiving a Make Your Mark card for making his first-ever Copa America appearance with Ecuador.

If Pacho keeps clean sheets and makes several appearances for Ecuador, he will receive further upgrades to his Make Your Mark card.

Make Your Mark Pacho

The CB has been given an incredible 93 OVR with some fantastic stats including, 93 pace, 85 passing, 83 dribbling, 92 defending, and 91 physical, whilst also having a four-star weak foot.

On top of that, Pacho possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Block+, Aerial+, and Intercept+, making for a solid center-back option for any Ultimate Team squad.

Make Your Mark Pacho SBC Solution

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Make Your Mark Pacho SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this one squad towards this SBC, you will be able to redeem Make Your Mark Willian Pacho and add the Ecuadorian defender to your Ultimate Team for around 65k coins.

Will you be completing this Make Your Mark SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

