FC 24 Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective Guide

The FC 24 Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective has been added to Ultimate Team alongside Team 2 of the promo, offering players the chance to earn the Colombian's new upgradeable card.

Below, we'll walk you through how to complete the Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective after checking out his official stats, so let's dive in and take a look!

Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective Guide

EA has released a brand-new set of Objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team to join Team 2 of the Make Your Mark promo, with Colombia defender Johan Mojica receiving a 93-rated card which can be upgraded based on debuts, appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets throughout Copa America.

Make Your Mark Johan Mojica

Becoming the latest Make Your Mark inclusion, Mojica possesses 99 Pace, 82 Shooting, 89 Passing, 91 Dribbling, 86 Defending, and 87 Physical. On top of that, he also has Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Long Ball Pass, Intercept, and Quick Step.

Players can earn this card by completing the following four challenges:

Colombian Force

Requirements:

Achieve a clean sheet in 3 separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Colombia in your starting 11.

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Colombian Force

Defending Support

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals using a Defender in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Winning Mentality

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi- Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from the LALIGA EA SPORTS in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Winning Mentality

After completing all of the required challenges, you will be able to redeem a bunch of packs and Make Your Mark Johan Mojica to your Ultimate Team.

