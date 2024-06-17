FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Ivan Toney SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Make Your Mark promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Team 1 in packs now, and Team 2 expected to hit the game mode in the coming days.

EA has dropped a bunch of SBCs, and England striker Ivan Toney is the latest player to receive a Make Your Mark item in Ultimate Team, we have the cheapest solutions for the SBC.

Make Your Mark Ivan Toney SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new player available in FC 24 Ultimate Team as Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been given a Make Your Mark item, tied with the latest promo out now in Ultimate Team.

The England man is one of three strikers in the national team at EURO 2024, so game time might be a struggle for Toney, with Harry Kane ahead of him, however, if he makes an appearance and scores a few goals or gets some assists, Ivan Toney will receive some nice upgrades to his Make Your Mark card.

Brentford's goal scorer has been given a solid Make Your Mark card with a 93 OVR and some great stats including, 94 pace, 96 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, and 95 physical.

Make Your Mark Ivan Toney

Toney also possesses a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, as well as three PlayStyles+, which include, Power Shot+, Power Header+, and Rapid+, making for a solid striker option.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once both squads have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Make Your Mark Ivan Toney, adding the England striker to your squad for around 147k coins.

Do you think Toney will receive any upgrades? Let us know in the comments below.

