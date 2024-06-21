How to Complete FC 24 Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez SBC into Ultimate Team in conjunction with the drop of Team 2, which sees a host of new players added to the ongoing promo.

Below, we'll cover Nunez's official rating, stats, and how to complete his SBC so you can add the forward to your Ultimate Team!

Make Your Mark Nunez SBC Cheapest Solutions

Make Your Mark Team 2 is live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has welcomed a brand-new SBC to go alongside it.

Darwin Nunez is participating at Copa America with Uruguay, and players who complete his SBC will be hoping he has a successful tournament, as all Make Your Mark items can be upgraded based on debuts, appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets throughout the campaign.

Make Your Mark Nunez

The Liverpool man has been given a 96-rated Make Your Mark card with some great stats attached, including 95 Pace, 92 Shooting, 89 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 93 Physical.

Additionally, Nunez also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Rapid, and Press Proven.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted the required squads to complete this SBC, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez and five packs to your Ultimate Team for around 607K coins.

Will you be adding Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

