FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Arda Guler SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Mark Team 1 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has released a bunch of players into the game mode, as they take part in their very first EUROs or Copa America tournament.

One of those players has been added via SBC in Ultimate Team, with Real Madrid wonderkid, Arda Guler, representing Turkey at EURO 2024, and the attacking midfielder has been given a sensational upgrade!

Make Your Mark Arda Guler SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Make Your Mark promo, with Turkey sensation Arda Guler receiving a huge upgrade with a new Make Your Mark player item.

Players can now add the Real Madrid player to their team by completing this SBC, which is a live card, meaning Guler can be upgraded even further if he manages to score a certain amount of goals, and plays five matches at EURO 2024.

Guler has been given a 95 OVR Make Your Mark card with some great stats including, 91 pace, 92 shooting, 95 passing, 96 dribbling, 80 defending, and 82 physical.

On top of that, the Turkish star possesses a great set of PlayStyles+, which include, Incisive Pass+, Long Ball Pass+, Technical+, and First Touch+, making for a solid attacking midfield option for Ultimate Team.

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted the squads for this SBC, you can redeem Make Your Mark Arda Guler, adding the Turkish international to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 170k coins to complete.

