FC 24 Legendary Status Evolutions Guide

The Greats of the Game promo has returned to Ultimate Team and this time EA has thrown all of the best Icons in the game into packs, and they have received some mega upgrades!

On top of that, EA has dropped a new Evolution into Ultimate Team and the Icon theme continues as players can now upgrade an Icon of their choice.

Legendary Status Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 250 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Legendary Status Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Legendary Status Evolution:

Overall: Max. 93

Pace: Max. 94

Shooting: Max. 92

Defending: Max. 93

League: Icons

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Legendary Status Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Legendary Status Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Legendary Status Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Pele or Ronaldo, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Eusebio (91 OVR)

Our first pick for the Legendary Status Evolution is Portuguese legend, Eusebio, who has one of the greatest Icon cards in the game, and the Evolution makes him even better! Once evolved, Eusebio increases to a 94 OVR with 95 pace, 96 shooting, 84 passing, 95 dribbling, 44 defending, and 80 physical, making for an incredible striker option; this EVO was made for him.

Johan Cruyff (93 OVR)

Johan Cruyff is our second pick for the Legendary Status Evolution as he turns into a top-quality 96-rated Icon player in this Evolution. Once evolved, Cruyff's stats turn amazing, with 93 pace, 95 shooting, 90 passing, 97 dribbling, 42 defending, and 76 physical. If you have either Eusebio or Cruyff then this Evolution is the perfect upgrade!

How to complete the Legendary Status Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +3 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Legendary Status Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Acrobatic

Legendary Status Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +2

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Legendary Status Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

PlayStyle: Quick Step

PlayStyle+: Trivela

PlayStyle+: Aerial

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Legendary Status Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +3 OVRs

