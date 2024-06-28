How To Complete FC 24 Joao Gomes Showdown SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Joao Gomes Showdown SBC is the latest SBC of the Showdown promo to arrive at the game, and as usual, it allows players a chance to get their hands on a great card.

So let's take a look at the the cheapest ways to complete this SBC.

Joao Gomes Showdown SBC Cheapest Solutions

The new Showdown SBC allows players the chance to earn a spectacular 93 OVR Joao Gomes card, which possesses some incredible attributes, such as 93 defending, 92 physical, 91 dribbling, 90 pace, and 90 passing.

This card is perfect if you have a Premier League or Brazilian squad since it has great attributes, and PlaySytles, that make her capable of impacting both sides of the field.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads, you can redeem the Joao Gomes Showdown SBC card, and add it to your Ultimate Team Squad, all for the price of 241k coins!

Will you be completing this incredible SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

