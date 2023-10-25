How to complete the Themed Team Pursuit V Objective in FC 24!

FC 24 is in full swing a month on from its launch, and EA continues to drop brand-new content every single week, with TOTW 6 and Trailblazers Team 2 in packs now.

There has been tons of content released in the game recently, and we have guides to all the Evolutions including, Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, so be sure to check those out.

In this piece, we will give you a guide to the Themed Team Pursuit V Objectives, which have just been released in FC 24 Ultimate Team. There's plenty to get through, so let's take a look at how to complete it, and what you need to do!

Themed Team Pursuit V Objective

EA has dropped their latest set of objectives which helps players at the start of the game.

Themed Team Pursuit V is the sequel to the Themed Team Pursuit IV objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing five games worth of challenges.

Objectives/Challenges

The player is required to complete five challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

LALIGA EA SPORTS:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 LALIGA EA SPORTS players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

LALIGA Reward

ROSHN Saudi League:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 ROSHN Saudi League players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

1A Pro League:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 1A Pro League players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

D1 Arkema:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 D1 Arkema players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Silver

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Silver players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Silver Reward

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will also receive an 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack as a Group Reward.

You can fit two lots of players from two leagues in a squad, for example, five LALIGA EA SPORTS players, and five ROSHN Saudi League players, and if at least five of them are Silver then you will complete three objectives in just three games.

You will then only have to win three more matches with five 1A Pro League and D1 Arkema players in your squad, and the Themed Team Pursuit V objective will be complete!

