EA FC 24 Holgate Squad Foundation SBC - Cheapest solutions

While EA FC 24 has been out of early access for a long time, players are still able to get their hands on good Ultimate Team items to help build their rosters, and now they'll be able to complete the Mason Holgate Squad Foundation SBC.

As the name implies, Squad Foundations are great cards to start your Ultimate Team journey, being good enough to lead your team early on as you're on the hunt for even stronger cards.

It's good to see this promo stick around months after the release of FC 24, adding to the extensive pool of items players can get their hands on. Some recent standouts include the End of an Era Krieger SBC, the Bundesliga POTM card for Florian Wirtz and the Ali Nadjim Squad Foundation SBC.

So without said, let's tell you everything you need to know about the Mason Holgate Squad Foundation SBC.

Mason Holgate Squad Foundations (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Mason Holgate Squad Foundations stats

Start Date: Thursday, 16 November.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 21 December.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Mason Holgate Squad Foundations card, with the requirements as follows:

Mason Holgate SBC

Number of players from England: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mason Holgate Squad Foundations card.

Cost: 21,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Mason Holgate Squad Foundation SBC.

Mason Holgate SBC

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Mason Holgate SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

And that's it! You have plenty of time to complete this Squad Building Challenge as it's made for people who are perhaps not that deep into Ultimate Team, providing them with an easy path to get ahold of a relatively strong card.

For more EA FC 24 content, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming Pro Live promo.