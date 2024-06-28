FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Reveals Stunning Icon & Hero Lineup

Greats of the Game Team 2 has dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA presents another star-studded lineup in conjunction with Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Ultimate Team has been home to various international-themed promos since the tournaments got underway, offering players a bunch of exciting content such as live cards, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, but it's not stopping there!

Greats of the Game Team 2 Released

Three weeks after the initial Greats of the Game release, more amazing Icons and Heroes have arrived via Team 2, which knocks its predecessor out of the park.

Greats of the Game Team 2

Greats of the Game Team 1 included just twelve legendary players, but Team 2 sees that number almost triple!

Starring in previous Euro and Copa America campaigns, these Icons and Heroes feature as live cards, meaning they can receive upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements during the ongoing tournaments.

Player Nation Card Type OVR Ronaldo Brazil Icon 97 Ronaldinho Brazil Icon 97 Zinedine Zidane France Icon 97 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Icon 97 Ruud Gullit Netherlands Icon 96 Paolo Maldini Italy Icon 96 Thierry Henry France Icon 96 Patrick Vieira France Icon 96 Roberto Carlos Brazil Icon 95 Carlos Tevez Argentina Hero 95 Zico Brazil Icon 95 Lothar Matthaus Germany Icon 95 Alessandro Del Piero Italy Icon 95 Andrea Pirlo Italy Icon 95 Fabio Cannavaro Italy Icon 95 Gerd Muller Germany Icon 95 Claudio Marchisio Italy Hero 94 Fernando Torres Spain Icon 94 Marcel Desailly France Icon 94 Javier Zanetti Argentina Icon 94 Xabi Alonso Spain Icon 94 Ricardo Carvalho Portugal Hero 94 Ivan Cordoba Colombia Hero 94 Xavi Spain Icon 93 Frank Rijkaard Netherlands Icon 93 David Trezeguet France Icon 93 Jorge Campos Mexico Hero 93 Rui Costa Portugal Hero 93 Enzo Francescoli Uruguay Hero 93 Steve McManaman England Hero 93

Altogether, there are 30 players available in Greats of the Game Team 2 packs. 22 of them feature as Icons, while the other eight are included as Heroes.

Greats of the Game Team 2

As was the case for Team 1, all Greats of the Game Team 2 players also come with at least three PlayStyles+ on their cards excluding Goalkeepers, although some possess four.

Greats of the Game Upgrade Path Explained

The Greats of the Game upgrade path allows featured players to receive upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+ or stat increase if their nations meet the necessary threshold.

The upgrade path works as follows:

Player's nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR

Player's nation scores four goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PlayStyle+ OR 99 Stat

Greats of the Game Upgrade Path

Greats of the Game Team 2 offers some of the best players to ever grace the pitch; who are you hoping to pack? Let us know in the comments below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Make Your Mark Demarai Gray SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes