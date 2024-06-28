FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Reveals Stunning Icon & Hero Lineup

Greats of the Game Team 2 has dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA presents another star-studded lineup in conjunction with Euro 2024 and Copa America.
Ultimate Team has been home to various international-themed promos since the tournaments got underway, offering players a bunch of exciting content such as live cards, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, but it's not stopping there!
Greats of the Game Team 2 Released
Three weeks after the initial Greats of the Game release, more amazing Icons and Heroes have arrived via Team 2, which knocks its predecessor out of the park.
Greats of the Game Team 1 included just twelve legendary players, but Team 2 sees that number almost triple!
Starring in previous Euro and Copa America campaigns, these Icons and Heroes feature as live cards, meaning they can receive upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements during the ongoing tournaments.
Player
Nation
Card Type
OVR
Ronaldo
Brazil
Icon
97
Ronaldinho
Brazil
Icon
97
Zinedine Zidane
France
Icon
97
Johan Cruyff
Netherlands
Icon
97
Ruud Gullit
Netherlands
Icon
96
Paolo Maldini
Italy
Icon
96
Thierry Henry
France
Icon
96
Patrick Vieira
France
Icon
96
Roberto Carlos
Brazil
Icon
95
Carlos Tevez
Argentina
Hero
95
Zico
Brazil
Icon
95
Lothar Matthaus
Germany
Icon
95
Alessandro Del Piero
Italy
Icon
95
Andrea Pirlo
Italy
Icon
95
Fabio Cannavaro
Italy
Icon
95
Gerd Muller
Germany
Icon
95
Claudio Marchisio
Italy
Hero
94
Fernando Torres
Spain
Icon
94
Marcel Desailly
France
Icon
94
Javier Zanetti
Argentina
Icon
94
Xabi Alonso
Spain
Icon
94
Ricardo Carvalho
Portugal
Hero
94
Ivan Cordoba
Colombia
Hero
94
Xavi
Spain
Icon
93
Frank Rijkaard
Netherlands
Icon
93
David Trezeguet
France
Icon
93
Jorge Campos
Mexico
Hero
93
Rui Costa
Portugal
Hero
93
Enzo Francescoli
Uruguay
Hero
93
Steve McManaman
England
Hero
93
Altogether, there are 30 players available in Greats of the Game Team 2 packs. 22 of them feature as Icons, while the other eight are included as Heroes.
As was the case for Team 1, all Greats of the Game Team 2 players also come with at least three PlayStyles+ on their cards excluding Goalkeepers, although some possess four.
Greats of the Game Upgrade Path Explained
The Greats of the Game upgrade path allows featured players to receive upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+ or stat increase if their nations meet the necessary threshold.
The upgrade path works as follows:
- Player's nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR
- Player's nation scores four goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PlayStyle+ OR 99 Stat
Greats of the Game Team 2 offers some of the best players to ever grace the pitch; who are you hoping to pack? Let us know in the comments below!
