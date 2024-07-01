FC 24 How to Complete Greats of the Game Luis Figo SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Greats of the Game promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with plenty of Icons and Heroes in packs now, as they represent the countries participating at EURO 2024 and Copa America.
Whilst FC 24 players can take their chance at packing one of these players, EA has given a guarantee for even more, with Greats of the Game Luis Figo the latest Icon to receive an SBC in Ultimate Team, as Portugal looks to win the tournament for the second time!
Greats of the Game Luis Figo SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Portuguese legend Luis Figo receiving a Greats of the Game card as part of the current promo.
All players within the Greats of the Game campaign are eligible for further upgrades, and with Luis Figo representing Portugal, a solid European team, this card could be upgraded a further two times, if they win the competition.
Figo has been given a 95-rated Greats of the Game item, with some fantastic stats including, 95 pace, 91 shooting, 92 passing, 96 dribbling, 80 defending, and 87 physical.
Additionally, the winger possesses a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, as well as having some PlayStyles+, which include, Technical+, Rapid+, Pinged Pass+, and Trickster+.
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid star looks like a great wide attacking option, especially if Portugal wins EURO 2024.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Min. 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Greats of the Game Figo Loan (5 Matches)
El Rey Leon
Requirements:
- FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Galacticos
Requirements:
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once the SBC squads have been submitted, you can redeem Greats of the Game Luis Figo, and add the Portuguese Icon to your Ultimate Team for around 1 million coins.
Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below.
Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Rooney SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC