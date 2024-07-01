FC 24 How to Complete Greats of the Game Luis Figo SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Greats of the Game promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with plenty of Icons and Heroes in packs now, as they represent the countries participating at EURO 2024 and Copa America.

Whilst FC 24 players can take their chance at packing one of these players, EA has given a guarantee for even more, with Greats of the Game Luis Figo the latest Icon to receive an SBC in Ultimate Team, as Portugal looks to win the tournament for the second time!

Greats of the Game Luis Figo SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Portuguese legend Luis Figo receiving a Greats of the Game card as part of the current promo.

All players within the Greats of the Game campaign are eligible for further upgrades, and with Luis Figo representing Portugal, a solid European team, this card could be upgraded a further two times, if they win the competition.

Figo has been given a 95-rated Greats of the Game item, with some fantastic stats including, 95 pace, 91 shooting, 92 passing, 96 dribbling, 80 defending, and 87 physical.

Greats of the Game Figo

Additionally, the winger possesses a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, as well as having some PlayStyles+, which include, Technical+, Rapid+, Pinged Pass+, and Trickster+.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid star looks like a great wide attacking option, especially if Portugal wins EURO 2024.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats of the Game Figo Loan (5 Matches)

El Rey Leon

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

El Rey Leon

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Galacticos

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Galacticos

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once the SBC squads have been submitted, you can redeem Greats of the Game Luis Figo, and add the Portuguese Icon to your Ultimate Team for around 1 million coins.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

