How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Casillas SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has dropped the FC 24 Greats of the Game Iker Casillas SBC into Ultimate Team as a number of footballing Icons continue to take over the popular online game mode.

Casillas becomes the latest Icon to arrive as a separate SBC following the release of Greats of the Game Team 2 on June 28, and his card is amazing as you would expect!

Greats of the Game Casillas SBC Cheapest Solutions

Players continue to be occupied by the Greats of the Game promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released another fresh SBC to join the likes of Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, and many more incredible legends.

Former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas is available to earn by completing seven Squad Building Challenges ahead of Spain's Euro 2024 Quarter-Final clash with hosts Germany.

Greats of the Game Icon Casillas

As one of the best goalkeepers to ever grace the pitch, it should come as no surprise that Casillas has received an incredible 95-rated Greats of the Game Icon card which comes with some fantastic stats, including 95 Diving, 94 Handling, 91 Kicking, 99 Reflexes, and 94 Positioning.

On top of all that, Casillas has the opportunity to be upgraded if Spain meet specific requirements during the Euros, meaning his OVR, PlayStyles+, or stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats of the Game Icon Iker Casillas on 5-Match Loan

Galacticos

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Galacticos

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

La Furia Roja

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Icon Iker Casillas and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 311K coins.

Will you be completing this latest Greats of the Game SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

