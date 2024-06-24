FC 24 Greats of the Game Icons & Heroes Leak Ahead of New Promo

Several FC 24 Greats of the Game players set to be part of the next Ultimate Team Promo have been leaked, with EA preparing to release more Euro 2024 and Copa America content.

Ultimate Team fans have already been treated to a variety of International-themed activities, but there's more content on the way as both tournaments continue!

Greats of the Game Icons & Heroes Leaked

The next FC 24 Ultimate Team promo will include Greats of the Game Icons and Heroes, according to leaks.

Make Your Mark has taken over Ultimate Team for the past two weeks, but a brand-new promo is expected to replace it on Friday, June 28, with Icons and Heroes set to be at the forefront.

Greats of the Game Cards

Reputable leakers @AsyFutTrader, @Fut_scoreboard, and @WetDesignFUT have revealed some of the players set to feature, and they make for an incredible promo that will no doubt prove highly popular among fans.

Player Nation Card Type Ronaldo Brazil Icon Johan Cruyff Netherlands Icon Ronaldinho Brazil Icon Lothar Matthaus Germany Icon Patrick Vieira France Icon

Greats of the Game released as its own separate promo in Ultimate Team alongside Path to Glory before Euro 2024 and Copa America kicked off, but more footballing legends are seemingly on their way.

While the name of the next promo is yet to be confirmed, fellow leaker @FutPoliceLeaks predicts it will be International Stars, as UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament is more likely to drop towards the end of the campaign.

While details remain limited at this stage, the new promo could include another Upgrade Path, which allows featured players to be upgraded should their respective nations meet certain objectives during the Euros and Copa America.

Promo-themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions are also likely to be on offer throughout the duration of the upcoming promo, handing fans even more exciting content to get stuck into.

We will update this page as and when new details emerge, so keep your eyes peeled for further information.

Who else would you like to see included in the next Ultimate Team promo? Let us know in the comments below!

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 2 Out Now | Make Your Mark Johan Mojica Objective Guide | How to Complete Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24