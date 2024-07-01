FC 24 How to complete Greats of the Game Cafu SBC, Costs & Solutions

Greats of the Game cards have been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA returning the promo to the game mode, but this time bigger and better than ever, with plenty of incredible Icon and Hero cards now available in packs!
While there are many Icons in packs, the chance of packing one isn't guaranteed, which is why EA has added Brazilian Icon Cafu into Ultimate Team as an SBC, so you can add the new right-back to your squad.
Greats of the Game Cafu SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as Brazilian Icon Cafu has been given a Greats of the Game special card in the game mode.
The Brazilian star is eligible for further OVR upgrades to his card if Brazil meets certain Greats of the Game goals at Copa America, giving players a team to follow during the tournament.
Cafu has been given a 96-rated Greats of the Game Icon card with some fantastic stats including, 96 pace, 87 shooting, 91 passing, 93 dribbling, 94 defending, and 90 physical.
The two-time World Cup winner also possesses several PlayStyles+, which include, Whipped Pass+, Block+, Quick Step+, and Aerial+, as well as having a four-star weakk foot, and five-star skill moves, making him one of the best full-backs in Ultimate Team!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Greats of the Game Icon Cafu (5 Matches)
AC Milan
Requirements:
- Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Selecao
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
92-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once this SBC has been completed, you can add Greats of the Game Cafu into your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 2 million coins to complete.
Will you be adding Greats of the Game Cafu to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.
