FC 24 How to complete Greats of the Game Cafu SBC, Costs & Solutions

Greats of the Game cards have been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA returning the promo to the game mode, but this time bigger and better than ever, with plenty of incredible Icon and Hero cards now available in packs!

While there are many Icons in packs, the chance of packing one isn't guaranteed, which is why EA has added Brazilian Icon Cafu into Ultimate Team as an SBC, so you can add the new right-back to your squad.

Greats of the Game Cafu SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as Brazilian Icon Cafu has been given a Greats of the Game special card in the game mode.

The Brazilian star is eligible for further OVR upgrades to his card if Brazil meets certain Greats of the Game goals at Copa America, giving players a team to follow during the tournament.

Cafu has been given a 96-rated Greats of the Game Icon card with some fantastic stats including, 96 pace, 87 shooting, 91 passing, 93 dribbling, 94 defending, and 90 physical.

Greats of the Game Cafu

The two-time World Cup winner also possesses several PlayStyles+, which include, Whipped Pass+, Block+, Quick Step+, and Aerial+, as well as having a four-star weakk foot, and five-star skill moves, making him one of the best full-backs in Ultimate Team!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats of the Game Icon Cafu (5 Matches)

AC Milan

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

AC Milan

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Selecao

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Selecao

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once this SBC has been completed, you can add Greats of the Game Cafu into your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 2 million coins to complete.

Will you be adding Greats of the Game Cafu to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.

