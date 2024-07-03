How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Lizarazu SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has added the FC 24 Greats of the Game Bixente Lizarazu SBC to Ultimate Team as the remaining Icons and Heroes are released ahead of the new Path to Glory Knockouts promo which is reportedly on the way.

Lizarazu becomes the latest Greats of the Game item to arrive as a separate SBC following Icon Iker Casillas, and it presents another opportunity for players to add an incredible card to their squad!

Greats of the Game Lizarazu SBC Cheapest Solutions

As we approach the end of the Greats of the Game promo in Ultimate Team, EA has released another brand-new SBC to join the likes of Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, and many other legendary players.

Former Bordeaux and Bayern Munich full-back Bixente Lizarazu is available to earn by completing five Squad Building Challenges ahead of France's Euro 2024 Quarter-Final clash against Portugal.

Greats of the Game Hero Lizarazu

Lizarazu comes with an impressive 95-rated Greats of the Game Hero card which includes some solid stats, such as 95 Pace, 90 Passing, 91 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 91 Physical.

Additionally, the LWB also has three PlayStyles+, which are Long Ball Pass, Intercept, and Quick Step.

If that wasn't enough, Lizarazu has the opportunity to be upgraded if France meet specific requirements during the Euros, meaning his OVR, PlayStyles+, or stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

FC Bayern Munchen

Requirements:

Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC FC Bayern Munchen

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Hero Bixente Lizarazu and five packs to your Ultimate Team for around 526K coins.

Will you be completing this latest Greats of the Game SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

All squad solutions courtesy of EasySBC.

