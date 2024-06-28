FC 24 Greats of the Game Alan Shearer Objectives Guide

The Greats of the Game promo has returned to FC 24 Ultimate Team, this time bigger and better, as EA has released over 30 incredible Icons and Heroes into the game mode to celebrate EURO 2024 and Copa America!

Amongst the new content in Ultimate Team, EA has also dropped a new set of Objectives, giving FC 24 players the chance to add Greats of the Game Alan Shearer to their Ultimate Team squads for FREE, by simply completing some challenges in the game mode.

Greats of the Game Alan Shearer Objectives Guide

There is a new set of Objectives out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with EA dropping a new player as part of the Greats of the Game release that has just been added to packs in the game mode.

30+ Icons and Heroes have been added to packs, as well as another special player you can get for FREE by simply completing some challenges in Ultimate Team!

Greats of the Game Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is the latest player Objective available in Ultimate Team, and he has been given an incredible 93-rated card with some great stats to match, which include, 92 pace, 95 shooting, 92 passing, 90 dribbling, and 88 physical.

On top of that, Shearer possesses a bunch of new PlayStyles+ including, Press Proven+, Power Shot+, and Aerial+, making for a solid striker!

True Attacker

Requirements:

Score 8 goals using English Attackers in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Strikers Touch

Requirements:

Score and Assist at least 1 goal per match using English players in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

From Distance

Requirements:

Score 3 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Winning Formula

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from England in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

250XP

Once you have completed all of the challenges set by EA, you can redeem Greats of the Game Alan Shearer, adding them to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

This is a great way to stock up your club in Ultimate Team and costs you nothing to complete.

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

