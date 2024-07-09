FC 24 FUTTIES Set to Make Ultimate Team Return

FC 24 Ultimate Team is set to see a new promo in the coming weeks, with FUTTIES expected to make its return to the game mode after the EURO 2024 and Copa America content comes to an end!

FUTTIES is one of the most exciting promos of the year with plenty of huge names receiving game-ending cards that are simply a cut above the rest, and we have all the information regarding the upcoming promo.

Greats of the Game Team 2 players currently reside in packs, containing some huge legends of football, and EA is set to release another international promo at the end of the week.

However, with less than two weeks until both EURO 2024 and Copa America end, we are expecting FUTTIES to drop on Friday, July 26, replacing the EURO and Copa America Team of the Tournament players.

FIFA 23 FUTTIES

FUTTIES will be one of the largest promos of the year, as EA will drop tons of pink cards into packs, as well as releasing huge SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions.

FUTTIES Player Predictions

EA has not officially released any information on who will feature in FUTTIES yet; however, we are expecting the biggest names in the game to be included.

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr. are all featured in the promo, and EA gave them groundbreaking cards with 99 stats.

We expect this to be the case again when FUTTIES drops in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there will be some stars we have our eyes on, including Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and more.

Vinicius Jr

We will continue to update this page with the latest FUTTIES content, so be sure to keep up to date!

Who do you think will feature in the FUTTIES promo? Let us know in the comments below.

