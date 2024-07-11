FC 24 FUTTIES Saeed Al Owairan Objectives Guide

FUTTIES cards have finally returned to Ultimate Team with EA dropping Season 8: We are FC into the game mode, featuring packs, stadium items, and FUTTIES players!

Whilst FC 24 players can earn a bunch of rewards through the season progress, EA has also given the chance for players to add three new cards to their Ultimate Team squads for FREE, and we have the complete guide to the FUTTIES Saeed Al Owairan Objective.

FUTTIES Saeed Al Owairan Objectives Guide

EA has just released three new Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside Season 8: We are FC with three Heroes receiving FUTTIES cards in the game mode.

Alex Scott, Dirk Kuyt, and Saeed Al Owairan have all received incredible pink cards in Ultimate Team and FC 24 players can redeem these cards for FREE, by simply playing Ultimate Team.

These Objectives are linked with the season progress, where players can earn other FUTTIES cards for FREE by earning XP, and Saeed Al Owairan is the toughest of the three players to redeem, however, still possible for all consistent FC 24 Ultimate Team players.

FUTTIES Hero Saeed Al Owairan

Al Owairan has been given a 97-rated FUTTIES Hero card with some fantastic stats including, 99 pace, 94 shooting, 93 passing, 97 dribbling, and 88 physical, as well as a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves.

The Saudi Hero also possesses four PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, Trickster+, and Relentless+, making him one of the best wingers in the entire game!

Assist 10

Requirements:

Assist 10 goals using FUTTIES Ansu Fati in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1000 XP

Outside 8

Requirements:

Score 8 Outside the Box goals using FUTTIES Rashford in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1000 XP

Goal Protection

Requirements:

Concede no more than 1 goal per match in 8 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having FUTTIES Oberdorf in your starting 11.

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1000 XP

Play 30

Requirements:

Play 30 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having FUTTIES Ansu Fati, FUTTIES Rashford, and FUTTIES Oberdorf in your Starting 11.

Rewards:

87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1000 XP

Once you have completed these four challenges, you will have four brilliant packs to open, as well as 4000 XP, and FUTTIES Hero Saeed Al Owairan to add to your team!

You can redeem the players needed for this Objective by reaching levels, 20, 22, and 24 in Season 8: We are FC season progress.

Will you be completing FUTTIES Saeed Al Owairan Objectives? Let us know in the comments below.

