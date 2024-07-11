FC 24 FUTTIES Dirk Kuyt Objectives Guide

A new season of Ultimate Team is here, with EA dropping Season 8: We are FC into the game mode with many of the rewards including packs, stadium items, and FUTTIES!

The beloved promo has finally returned and with a bang, as EA has released three new FREE Objectives, allowing FC 24 players to add three new FUTTIES cards to their Ultimate Team, and we have the complete guide to the FUTTIES Dirk Kuyt Objective.

FUTTIES Dirk Kuyt Objectives Guide

EA has just released Season 8 of Ultimate Team, along with some incredible rewards including, FUTTIES stars, packs, and stadium items.

This is the best season of FC 24 Ultimate Team to date, and players have 42 days to redeem all items in the season progress.

By reaching certain levels, players will unlock some FUTTIES stars that they can use to unlock even more FUTTIES players via Objectives.

Alex Scott, Dirk Kuyt, and Saeed Al Owairan have been given FUTTIES Objectives, and we will be taking a look at the former Liverpool Dutchman Dirk Kuyt.

FUTTIES Hero Dirk Kuyt

This new FUTTIES Hero card is a 96 OVR with 94 pace, 97 shooting, 91 passing, 93 dribbling, 85 defending, and 92 physical, and can play at CAM and CM.

Kuyt also possesses four new PlayStyles+ including, Finesse Shot+, Power Header, Incisive Pass+, and Technical+, making for a solid attacking midfielder.

The Dutchman also has a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, as well as High/High work rates.

Italian Wall

Requirements:

Concede no more than 1 goal per match in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having FUTTIES Udogie in your starting 11.

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Dynamic 8

Requirements:

Score and Assist using FUTTIES Diani in 8 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Dynamic 8

Score 12

Requirements:

Score 12 goals using FUTTIES Aubameyang in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Play 20

Requirements:

Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having FUTTIES Udogie, FUTTIES Diani, and FUTTIES Aubameyang in your starting 11.

Rewards:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 20

These Objectives are fantastic for FUTTIES and great encouragement for players who will be using the cards they redeem through the season's progress.

You can find FUTTIES Destiny Udogie, FUTTIES Kadidiatou Diani, and FUTTIES Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at levels 12, 14, and 16 respectively.

Will you be completing this free Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

