FC 24 FUTTIES Alex Scott Objectives Guide

EA has just released a brand-new Ultimate Team season into the FC 24 game mode, with Season 8: We are FC now available featuring some incredible such as packs, stadium items, and FUTTIES players!

The beloved FUTTIES promo is set to return, and EA has also released three new Objectives to coincide with the latest Ultimate Team season, with three FUTTIES Heroes up for grabs; one of which is former Arsenal star Alex Scott.

FUTTIES Alex Scott Objectives Guide

There is a new set of Objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team with EA dropping the FUTTIES Alex Scott Objective alongside the latest Ultimate Team season.

Players who redeem the rewards through the season progress of Season 8: We are FC, will be able to add another FUTTIES player to their squad by using the players they earn through Season 8, all by simply playing Ultimate Team!

All FUTTIES have been given huge upgrades, with these endgame cards being another level to the cards released during Season 7, and Alex Scott looks like an incredible right-back.

FUTTIES Hero Alex Scott

EA has given the former England international a 95-rated card with 95 pace, 80 shooting, 91 passing, 90 dribbling, 94 defending, and 91 physical.

On top of this, Scott has four PlayStyles+, which include, Incisive Pass+, Block+, Anticipate+, and Relentless+, as well as possessing a four-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

Assist 7

Requirements:

Assist 7 goals using FUTTIES Fabinho in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

200 XP

Score 10

Requirements:

Score 10 goals using FUTTIES Mertens in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

200 XP

Score 10

Dynamic 5

Requirements:

Score and Assist using FUTTIES Reiten in 5 separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

200 XP

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having FUTTIES Fabinho, FUTTIES Mertens, and FUTTIES Reiten in your starting 11.

Rewards:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

200 XP

Play 10

Once you have completed all of these challenges, you will have earned 800 XP, four new packs, and FUTTIES Hero Alex Scott all for FREE!

You will be able to redeem FUTTIES Fabinho, FUTTIES Dries Mertens, and FUTTIES Guro Reiten at levels 5, 7, and 9 of season progress.

Will you be completing this free Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

