FC 24 How to complete Flashback Kim Little SBC, Costs & Solutions

Content in FC 24 Ultimate Team keeps players very happy during EURO 2024 and Copa America, with plenty of players featuring in both tournaments being given Make Your Mark special cards!

On top of that, EA is consistently dropping new SBCs daily into Ultimate Team and there is a new Flashback player available now, with Arsenal midfielder Kim Little receiving an incredibly boosted item, celebrating her contribution to qualifying Scotland for their first-ever Women's World Cup in 2019.

Flashback Kim Little SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team with Scottish midfielder Kim Little receiving a fantastic upgraded Flashback card.

Little looks like a fantastic midfielder and her SBC is one of the cheapest around!

The Arsenal star has been given a 95-rated Flashback card with some great stats including, 92 pace, 92 shooting, 93 passing, 96 dribbling, 86 defending, and 90 physical.

Flashback Kim Little

She also possesses a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, along with three PlayStyles+, which include, Finesse Shot+, Press Proven+, and Incisive Pass+, making for a top-quality midfielder, who can play in CM, CAM, and CDM.

Flashback Kim Little SBC Solution

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Flashback Kim Little SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this one squad, you can redeem Flashback Kim Little and add the Arsenal midfielder to your Ultimate Team!

This is a great SBC for those in need of a well-rounded midfielder, and Flashback Kim Little will only cost you 78k coins to complete, which is a bargain.

