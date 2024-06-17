FC 24 How to complete Flashback Eve Perisset SBC, Costs & Solutions

There is a new SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with Chelsea full-back Eve Perisset receiving a Flashback item in the game mode, with EA celebrating her solid performances with the French national team at UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Perisset is now available for all players to complete, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add a new right-back to your Ultimate Team, to partner some of the new Make Your Mark items now in the game.

Flashback Eve Perisset SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a new SBC into Ultimate Team, and players can now add Chelsea RB Eve Perisset to their squad, with the French defender receiving an incredible Flashback card.

Perisset is one of Chelsea's standout players and helped the London club achieve their fifth straight WSL title win this season, however, her Flashback item is for her performances in UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

This new Flashback card looks fantastic with some great stats including, 94 pace, 84 shooting, 90 passing, 94 dribbling, 92 defending, and 85 physical, making for a great all-round player.

Flashback Eve Perisset

The French international can play at RB, RWB, CB, and LB, and also possesses three new PlayStyles+ including, Rapid+, Jockey+, and Anticipate+.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

France

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Flashback Eve Perisset, adding the French right-back to your Ultimate Team for around 116k coins.

Will you be completing this Flashback SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 1 Out Now | Make Your Mark Team 2 Coming Soon | How to Complete Make Your Mark Alejandro Garnacho SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24