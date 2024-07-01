How to Complete FC 24 Flashback Banini SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Flashback Estefania Banini SBC has been released into Ultimate Team to celebrate her goal against Brazil at the Copa America Feminina in 2014.

Banini arrives alongside the Greats of the Game Figo SBC to offer a good variety of content for players to get stuck into across the online game mode!

Flashback Banini SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has added a brand-new Flashback SBC to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Argentina star Estefania Banini becoming the latest player to receive a special card in recognition of a memorable moment in football.

Flashback Banini

Available by submitting two Squad Building Challenges, Banini has been rewarded with a 95-rated Flashback item to highlight her goal at the 2014 Copa America Feminina against Brazil.

Banini's stats include 93 Pace, 95 Shooting, 96 Passing, 96 Dribbling, 88 Defending, and 86 Physical. Additionally, the CM also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and four PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Trivela.

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted both of the required squads to complete this SBC, you will be able to add Flashback Estefania Banini and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 151K coins.

Is Flashback Banini Worth Completing?

If you have enough coins, then absolutely. Her stats are incredible, and with plenty of Argentinian players currently on offer through the Copa America promos, she can be the perfect addition to help bolster the quality and chemistry of your squad.

Will you be adding Flashback Banini to your Ultimate Team, or saving your coins for Icon Figo instead? Let us know in the comments below!

