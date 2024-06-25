FC 24 Festival of Football Glow Up Evolutions Guide

The Make Your Mark campaign continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team and there is some new content in the game mode, giving fans lots to keep them occupied.

There is a new SBC available as well as the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution, which allows players to upgrade a silver card, and turn them into one of the best players in the game!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 250 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Golden Glow Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Golden Glow Up Evolution:

Overall: Max. 74

Pace: Max. 80

Passing: Max. 69

Dribbling: Max. 71

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Festival of the Glow Up Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Festival of Glow Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane or Raheem Sterling, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Alexandria Lamontagne (Saint Etienne - 73 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution is Saint Etienne striker Alexandria Lamontagne who upgrades to an incredible player. Once evolved, Lamontagne increases to a 94 OVR striker with some incredible stats including, 94 pace, 94 shooting, 88 passing, 93 dribbling, 90 physical.

Nicolas Cozza (Wolfsburg - 74 OVR)

Next on our suggestions is French LB Nicolas Cozza who can play either in left defense or at center-back. Cozza looks a great choice for this Evolution, upgrading to a 95 OVR with 91 pace, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, 95 defending, and 85 physical. Whether you choose to play him at CB or LB, Cozza looks a great choice for this EVO.

How to complete the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +21 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +9

Shooting: +10

Passing: +6

Dribbling: +10

Physical: +6

Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +8

Passing: +10

Defending: +10

Physical: +10

PlayStyle: Dead Ball

PlayStyle+: Relentless

Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Dribbling: +12

Defending: +10

Skill Moves: +2*

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution Level 3

Level 4 Challenges:

Play 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 4 Rewards:

Shooting: +10

Passing: +10

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+: Aerial

PlayStyle+: Bruiser

Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution Level 4

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +21 OVRs!

