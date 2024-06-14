FC 24 EURO Midfielders Evolutions Guide

The Make Your Mark promo is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the EURO 2024 tournament kicks off tonight, with hosts Germany facing Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

EA has made sure that players get another FREE Evolution, dropping the EURO Midfielder Evolution into the game mode, and there are some great players ready to be upgraded!

EURO Midfielders Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the EURO Midfielders Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the EURO Midfielders Evolution:

Overall: Max. 87

Rarity: UEFA EURO Festival of Football Academy

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

EURO Midfielders Evolution Requirements

Best players for the EURO Midfielders Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the EURO Midfielders Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so you only have four players to pick from for this Evolution, and we believe these two are the best choices.

James Maddison (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

Our first pick for the EURO Midfielders Evolution is England and Tottenham player James Maddison, who has a great card with this Evolution. Maddison upgrades to a 95 OVR player, with 92 pace, 91 shooting, 97 passing, 96 dribbling, 72 defending, and 96 physical, making for a solid CAM choice, with great links to other players.

Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart - 87 OVR)

The other player we have picked for the EURO Midfielders Evolution is a more defensive option in Angelo Stiller, who has had a great season with Stuttgart, despite missing out on the EURO 2024 Germany squad. Stiller upgrades also to a 95 OVR, and he has great stats such as 90 pace, 77 shooting, 96 passing, 95 dribbling, 92 defending, and 90 physical.

How to complete the EURO Midfielders Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +8 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the EURO Midfielders Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +3

PlayStyle: Jockey

EURO Midfielders Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Passing: +4

Defending: +4

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Quick Step

EURO Midfielders Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or less goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Dribbling: +4

Physical: +7

PlayStyle: Relentless

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+: First Touch

EURO Midfielders Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +8 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Make Your Mark Team 1 Out Now | Path to Glory Enzo Fernandez Objectives Guide | How to Complete Showdown Eze SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | Lamine Yamal FINALLY added to FC 24