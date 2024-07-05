FC 24 Euro Glory Evo Guide

EA Sports FC has introduced the FC 24 Euro Glory Evolution, which allows players to take one of the already great Path to Glory Euro cards, and take it to the next level.

This evolution will make the Path to Glory Euro card you choose to upgrade significantly stronger, with its attributes being incredibly boosted.

FC 24 Euro Glory Evolution Guide

As mentioned above, this evolution allows players to improve the attributes of the already impressive Path to Glory Euro cards, making them even stronger and a pain to play against.

To use a player in the FC 24 Euro Glory Evolution he needs to meet the following requirements:

Overall: Max 94

Rarity: UEFA EURO Path to Glory

Skill Moves: Max.4

Some of the players you can use in this evolution are, Akanji, Škriniar, Matheus Nunes, Gvardiol, Laimer, and Fofana, among many others.

How to Complete the Euro Glory Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Defending: +1

Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Dribbling:+1

Physical: +1

Level 3

This is what you need to do to complete the Euro Glory quickly and improve your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the Path to Glory Euro Evolution.

