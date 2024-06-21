FC 24 Euro Defenders I Evolution Guide

Joining the recently added FC 24 Copa Defenders I Evolution, we have the FC 24 Euro Defenders I evolution, which allows players to massively improve one great European defender who wasn't selected for Euro 2024.

There are some great cards you can upgrade with this evolution, and some of them might even enter your starting 11.

Euro Defenders I Evolution Guide

To use a player in the Euro Defenders I Evolution, he needs to meet certain requirements, as not all players are eligible for this evolution. The requirements are:

Overall: Max 87

Rarity: UEFA EURO Festival of Football EVO

No. of PlayStyles: Max.7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max 1

The players you can use in this evolution are, Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernández, Harry Maguire, and Todibo.

How to Complete the Euro Defenders I Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Power Header

Euro Defenders I Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +5

Defending: +4

Dribbling: +5

PlayStyle+: Bruiser

Weak Foot: +1

Euro Defenders I Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Defending: +5

Physical: +8

PlayStyle: Antecipate

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

PlayStyle+: Intercept

Euro Defenders I Evolution Level 3

This is what you need to do to complete the Euro Defenders I Evolution quickly and easily and improve your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the Euro Defenders I Evolution.

