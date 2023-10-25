FC 24: Dynamic Duos SBC - How to get Gallo and Baschirotto

FC 24 is now a month in, and there is tons of content being released daily by EA, with TOTW 6 available now in packs!

Talking of SBCs, the latest challenge has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with two Lecce players receiving upgrades, and now becoming available to add to your club via Squad Building Challenges. Let's take a look at the two players, and give you the cheapest solutions to completing their SBCs!

Dynamic Duos SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand new Dynamic Duos SBC for players in FC 24 Ultimate Team, replacing the previous version which featured Jeffinho, and Caio Henrique.

Dynamic Duos is an SBC that gives the reward of two players who gain chemistry with one another, so you can add the duo to your team!

The latest release has a reward of two Italian players from Lecce, both of whom are Italian, and so will get perfect chemistry with each other!

Antonino Gallo is a left-back, and Federico Baschirotto is a centre-back meaning you will have a new defensive duo in your team if you complete this SBC.

Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for this Dynamic Duos SBC!

Federico Baschirotto SBC

Requirements:

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Antonino Gallo SBC

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Once you have completed these two SBCs, you will have two new 84-rated Italian defenders from the Serie A in your squad for a total of around 30k coins!

You will also receive a group reward of an Untradeable Premium Gold Pack, so you may end up packing a fantastic promo card too!

