FC 24 COPA Midfielders Evolutions Guide

There is a new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping Make Your Mark Team 1 into the game mode as the EURO 2024 and Copa America tournaments are almost here.

Along with the 30 players in packs right now, EA has also released a brand-new Evolution, with a new set of Festival of Football Academy Players now available, there is now a COPA Midfielders Evolution to partner it, and the players included are fantastic!

COPA Midfielders Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the COPA Midfielders Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the COPA Midfielders Evolution:

Overall: Max. 87

Rarity: COPA America Festival of Football Academy

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

COPA Midfielders Evolution Requirements

Best players for the COPA Midfielders Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the COPA Midfielders Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so you only have three players to pick from for this Evolution, and we believe these two are the best choices.

Casemiro (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

Our first choice for the COPA Midfielders Evolution is Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has seen his regular gold card downgraded, however, once put into the Evolution, he becomes one of the best CDMs in the game. The Brazilian upgrades to a 95 OVR with some great stats including, 85 pace, 86 shooting, 93 passing, 87 dribbling, 97 defending, and 96 physical.

Carlos Alcaraz (Juventus - 87 OVR)

The other player we have chosen is Carlos Alcaraz who we think pips Facundo Buonanotte based on his pace and dribbling abilities. Alcaraz increases to a 95 OVR as well, however, he has some fantastic attacking stats including, 99 pace, 89 shooting, 89 passing, 99 dribbling, 72 defending, and 89 physical. You will be able to weave between all defenders with this card.

How to complete the COPA Midfielders Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +8 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the COPA Midfielders Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +3

PlayStyle: Jockey

COPA Midfielders Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Passing: +4

Defending: +4

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Quick Step

COPA Midfielders Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or less goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Dribbling: +4

Physical: +7

PlayStyle: Relentless

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+: First Touch

COPA Midfielders Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +8 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

