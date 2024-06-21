FC 24 Copa Defenders I Evolution Guide

EA Sports FC has introduced the Copa Defenders I evolution, allowing users to upgrade the attributes of a defender who didn't make his national team Copa America squad.
This is a great way to turn some good cards into great ones, or at least make some cards you always wanted to try out usable. Furthermore, this evolution also adds some great PlayStyles+ for defenders.
Copa Defenders I Evolution Guide
As usual, you need to choose a player who meets the following evolution requirements.
- Overall: Max 87
- Rarity: Copa America Festival of Football EVO
- No. of PlayStyles: Max.7
- No. of PlayStyles+: Max 1
The players who are eligible for this evolution are Foyth and Cuadrado.
How to Complete the Copa Defenders I Evolution
Level 1 Challenges:
- Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 1 Rewards:
- Pace: +3
- Shooting: +4
- Passing: +4
- Dribbling: +3
- PlayStyle: Power Header
Level 2 Challenges:
- Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 2 Rewards:
- Passing: +5
- Defending: +4
- Dribbling: +5
- PlayStyle+: Bruiser
- Weak Foot: +1
Level 3 Challenges:
- Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
- Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 3 Rewards:
- Pace: +4
- Defending: +5
- Physical: +8
- PlayStyle: Antecipate
- PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass
- PlayStyle+: Intercept
Here is everything you need to do to complete the Copa Defenders I Evolution quickly and easily.
We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the Copa Defenders I Evolution.
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC