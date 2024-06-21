FC 24 Copa Defenders I Evolution Guide

EA Sports FC has introduced the Copa Defenders I evolution, allowing users to upgrade the attributes of a defender who didn't make his national team Copa America squad.

This is a great way to turn some good cards into great ones, or at least make some cards you always wanted to try out usable. Furthermore, this evolution also adds some great PlayStyles+ for defenders.

Copa Defenders I Evolution Guide

As usual, you need to choose a player who meets the following evolution requirements.

Overall: Max 87

Rarity: Copa America Festival of Football EVO

No. of PlayStyles: Max.7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max 1

The players who are eligible for this evolution are Foyth and Cuadrado.

How to Complete the Copa Defenders I Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Power Header

Copa Defenders I Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +5

Defending: +4

Dribbling: +5

PlayStyle+: Bruiser

Weak Foot: +1

Copa Defenders I Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Defending: +5

Physical: +8

PlayStyle: Antecipate

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

PlayStyle+: Intercept

Copa Defenders I Evolution Level 3

Here is everything you need to do to complete the Copa Defenders I Evolution quickly and easily.

We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the Copa Defenders I Evolution.