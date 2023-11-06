FC 24 Centurions Trejo SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started fantastically, with Centurions Team 2, and TOTW 7 now available in packs!

With Squad Building Challenges a huge part of the game nowadays, EA likes to release a new SBC almost every day, and the latest player added to Ultimate Team is Centurions Trejo.

With Squad Building Challenges a huge part of the game nowadays, EA likes to release a new SBC almost every day, and the latest player added to Ultimate Team is Centurions Trejo. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to add this midfielder to your team!

Centurions Trejo SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add Centurions Oscar Trejo to their team.

The Rayo Vallecano midfielder has been given a +7 upgrade to an 85 rating and has some fantastic stats across the board.

click to enlarge + 2 Centurions Trejo

Trejo has great links to both La Liga players, and his Argentinian counterparts, making him a good solid midfield option.

Linking well with the likes of Hero Mascherano, Angel Correa, and Trailblazers Juan Foyth to name a few, if you are rocking a La Liga squad, or have an Argentinian contingency within your starting XI, then Trejo is the SBC to complete!

So, without further ado, let's look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Trejo SBC!

Centurions Trejo SBC

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Oscar Trejo SBC

There we have it, all it takes is one squad worth just under 50k coins, to complete the Centurions Trejo SBC.

With great stats, including 86 passing, and 90 dribbling, will you be completing this SBC?

