FC 24 Canarinho Evolutions Guide

Whilst the Greats of the Game promo resides in packs, including the likes of R9 and Ronaldinho, EA has just released a new Evolution that allows players to upgrade their own Brazilian player, turning them into one of the greats in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The Canarinho is the latest EVO to drop into the game mode, and you can upgrade a player by +9 OVRs in less than 10 matches.

Canarinho Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Canarinho Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Canarinho Evolution:

Overall: Max. 86

Dribbling: Max. 88

Shooting: Max. 89

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Country/Region: Brazil

Canarinho Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Canarinho

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Canarinho Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Neymar Jr or Casemiro, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Oscar (Shanghai Port - 86 OVR)

Our first pick for the Canarinho Evolution is former Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, who has spent a lot of his career in China. Oscar's 86-rated Flashback card is great for this Evolution, and he increases to a 95 OVR who can play at CM, CAM, and LW. On top of this, Oscar has 94 pace, 93 shooting, 96 passing, 94 dribbling, 78 defending, and 88 physical.

Alex Telles (Al Nassr - 86 OVR)

The other player we have picked for the Canarinho Evolution is Al Nassr defender Alex Telles. Al Nassr have some great players in their team including Cristiano Ronaldo, so chemistry won't be a problem, and Telles looks incredible in this Evolution. Once evolved, the left-back increases to a 95 OVR with 99 pace, 86 shooting, 93 passing, 91 dribbling, 92 defending, and 91 physical.

How to complete the Canarinho Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +9 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Canarinho Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +8

Physical: +11

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

Canarinho Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +9

Passing: +5

Defending: +8

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Canarinho Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Passing: +5

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+: Trickster

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+: First Touch

Canarinho Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +9 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Luis Figo SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes