EA FC 24 Aspas Flashback SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 continues bringing back Ultimate Team promos from previous titles, with Flashback cards up next. Spanish striker Iago Aspas, a veteran of the game, has been selected as the recipient of one via the Aspas Flashback SBC (Squad Building Challenge).

Flashback cards commemorate a player's past achievements or specific moments. In the case of the Iago Aspas Flashback SBC, it's a card that celebrates the Spaniard's form during the 2017-18 LaLiga campaign, where he scored 22 goals.

So if you want to know how to get your hands on the Iago Aspas Flashback SBC, we got you covered with the cheapest solutions.

EA FC 24 Iago Aspas Flashback (87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Iago Aspas Flashback card stats

Start date: 22 October.

End date: 21 November.

Iago Aspas Flashback requirements

To earn the Iago Aspas Flashback card in EA FC 24 you'll need to complete a total of three SBCs, with the requirements as follows:

Top Form SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Gold Players pack.

Spain SBC

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Electrum Players pack.

LaLiga SBC

Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum players pack.

Estimated cost to complete: 84,000 Coins.

Iago Aspas Flashback solutions

Find our recommended solutions for the Iago Aspas Flashback SBC in EA FC 24 down below.

Top Form SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Aspas SBC 1 solution

Spain SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Aspas SBC 2 solution

LaLiga SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Iago Aspas SBC 3

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI.

