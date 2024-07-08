FC 24 Allez Les Bleus Evolution Guide

The Allez Les Bleus Evolution has just arrived at FC 24, and it allows players to significantly boost the attributes of a French player, as well as adding six new PlayStyles to the card.

With so many great French players in FC 24, this evolution is one of the best to make it to the game in a very long time and can help you drastically improve your squad.

FC 24 Allez Les Bleus Evolution

As mentioned above, the Allez Les Bleus Evolution allows you to improve the attributes of one of the many great French cards in FC 24. However, the card needs to fulfill the following requirements to be used in this evolution:

Overall: Max. 88

Acceleration: Max. 89

Country/Region: France

No. of PlaySyles: Max. 7

No. of PlaySyles: Max. 1

Some of the players you can use in this evolution are, Griezman, Areola, Varane, Trezeguet, Disasi, Blanc, Geyoro, and many others.

How to Complete the Allez Les Bleus Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +4

Dribbling:+4

PlaySytle: Relentless

PlaySytle+: Aerial

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +7

PlaySytle: Dead Ball

PlaySytle+: Technical

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Passing: +3

Defending: +8

Weak Foot: +1

PlaySytle: Finesse Shot

PlaySytle+: Long Ball Pass

Here is everything you need to do to complete the Allez Les Bleus Evolution, which will significantly improve your player's attributes and PlayStyles.

We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the Allez Les Bleus Evolution.

