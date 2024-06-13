eFootball Season 7: King of the Continent Campaign Begins

eFootball sets up for a summer of international football with the launch of Season 7: King of the Continent, ahead of EURO 2024 and Copa America, both of which begin soon.

Some of the biggest stars in football will be competing to be champions of their continent, and eFootball has created a campaign that fits perfectly with the summer of fun!

The King of the Continent campaign was released on Thursday, June 13, and will run throughout summer, ending on Thursday, August 29, with over 10 weeks of international football content to enjoy!

Season 7 will allow players to recreate their nation’s glories with the new European Cup campaign and the addition of National Team Packs.

National Team packs will give players the entire 11-man squad of their favorite national team to put into their Dream Team - be it England, France, or Portugal, plus many more.

England National Team Pack

eFootball is also giving players the chance to win a signed Trent Alexander-Arnold England jersey to kick off the summer of activities. The Ambassador is one of many players included in the King of the Continent packs.

To enter this giveaway, visit the eFootball X Channel to get a chance to win the shirt of this Liverpool and England superstar.

On top of all this, the King of the Continent campaign includes a bunch of challenges and rewards, giving players a chance to boost their team by playing the game, with plenty of huge prizes on offer for all players, with the second batch of rewards coming in July.

King of the Continent Rewards

With tons of real-life prizes, in-game rewards, and packs up for grabs, the Season 7: King of the Continent Campaign looks an exciting addition to the eFootball game, and a summer of fun is at your fingertips.

Will you be playing the King of the Continent campaign? Let us know in the comments below.